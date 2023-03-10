Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination Paper II. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

“Any candidates who fails to download the Admit Card may contact Comission’s Office Jammu/Srinagar. Entry to the examination centre shall be allowed only on the production of the latest admit card,” reads the notification.

Paper II is scheduled to be conducted on March 16 from 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM at various centres.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 120 PO vacancies.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in Click on PO Paper II admit card link

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of the Preliminary examination, Main examination and Personality test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.