The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has invited applications for the Engineering Common Entrance Test 2023 (AP ECET-2023). Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in till April 10 without a late fee.

The last date for submission of online applications with a late fee of Rs 500 is April 15, 2023. Candidates can make changes to their application forms from April 20 to 22, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM. The admit card will be released on April 28, 2023.

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The online application fee is Rs 600 for OC students, Rs 550 for BC students and Rs 500 for SC/ST students.

Steps to apply for AP ECET 2023

Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in Click on AP ECET 2023 link Pay the fee and proceed with the registration process Fill in the required details, upload the documents and submit the form Download and take a printout for future reference

AP ECET is conducted for admission into 2nd year level Lateral Entry into Engineering/ Pharmacy Courses for Diploma holders of Engineering and Technology and B.Sc. (Mathematics) candidates for the academic year 2023-24.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.