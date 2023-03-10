UGC NET phase 5 admit card: Check steps to download
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the admit card for UGC NET December 2022 Phase V today. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in using their Application No. and Date of Birth.
UGC NET December 2022 Phase 5 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 13 and 15 in two shifts.
Here’s UGC NET 2022 phase 5 exam notice.
Steps to download UGC NET phase 5 admit card:
- Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on admit card link
- Key in your login details and submit
- The UGC NET phase 5 admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.
Direct link to download UGC NET 2022 phase 5 admit card.
UGC-NET is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges.