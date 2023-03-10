The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the revised exam schedule for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who have applied for the posts can check and download the exam schedule from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The DU non-teaching recruitment exam will be held from March 18 to 21. The MCQ Paper will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the Descriptive Paper (wherever applicable) shall be in pen-paper mode wherein the candidates will have to write the responses on answer scripts at the respective centre.

Here’s DU non-teaching recruitment exam schedule.

The City Intimation Slip has been released. The Admit Card would be issued 3 days prior to the date of exam mentioning the Date, Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam.

The DU recruitment drive is being done to fill 1,145 vacancies in 51 different non-teaching posts including Junior Assistant (236), Laboratory Attendant (152), Library Attendant (109), Stenographer (77), Engineering Attendant (52), among others at DU. NTA will be conducting the recruitment process on behalf of DU.

DU non-teaching exam schedule Post name Revised date Laboratory Attendant March 18 Junior Assistant / Junior Assistant (Store) March 19 Library Attendant March 20 Senior Assistant March 20 Assistant March 21

Steps to download DU non-teaching exam city slip:

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to ‘DU Recruitment Examination - 2021 for Non-Teaching Posts’ Click on DU Advanced Exam City Intimation Slip

Login Through Application Number & Date of Birth The DU exam city slip will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

