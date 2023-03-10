The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the notification for the Common Entrance Test for admission to the three-year LLB (MAH LLB 3Yrs CET) for the academic year 2023-2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination at the official website llb3cet2023.mahacet.org from March 15 to 25.

The MAH LLB 3-year CET 2023 will be held on May 2 and 3 in an online MCQ mode at various exam centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The exam duration is 2 hours. The exam will be conducted for admission to the First Year of the Three Year Full Time-Regular Professional Degree Course in Law, for the academic year 2023-24.

Candidates are advised to read the information booklet available on the website carefully for full details.

Here’s MAH LLB 3 yrs CET 2023 Information Brochure.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidate should be a Graduate in any Faculty with a minimum of 45% marks in Aggregate can apply. There is no upper age limit for admission.

Application Fee

For general category candidates, the application fee is Rs 800 whereas for candidates from reserved category, Rs 600 is applicable.

Exam pattern

MAH LLB CET will consist of five papers — Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, Mathematical Aptitude and English — for a total of 150 marks. The total number of questions will be 150.