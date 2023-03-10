The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (APSLPRB) has postponed the Police Constable physical tests. Candidates can check the notice at the official website slprb.ap.gov.in.

The AP Police Constable PMT / PET was supposed to be held from March 14.

“IN VIEW OF THE ENSUING ASSEMBLY SESSION AND MLC ELECTIONS, SCT PC PMT/PET SCHEDULED TO START FROM 14.03.2023 IS POSTPONED,” the notice said. Fresh dates will be announced later.

Here’s AP Police Constable PET postponement notice.

A total of 95,208 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the AP Police Constable Main examination. After the physical tests, the Final Written Test will be held in last week of April, the notice said.

The AP Police Constable recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6100 posts including 3580 Police Constables (Civil) (Men and Women) and 2520 Police Constables (APSP) (Men).

Selection Procedure

The selection process will include a Preliminary Written Test in one paper, Physical Measurements Test, Physical Efficiency Test and Final Written Examination in one paper. The final selection of the candidates will be made strictly on relative merit, as per marks obtained by them based on their score in the final exam and PET.