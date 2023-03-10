The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the admit card today for the Accounts Assistant written exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam will now be held from March 16 to April 1 in Computer Based Written Test (CBT) mode. The Admit Card is issued to inform the candidates about the Name & Address of Exam Centre, Exam City, Exam Date and Exam Time for the candidate.

Candidates can download their Admit Cards from the website using their Application ID and Date of Birth.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Here’s JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2023:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on ‘Admit cards for the CBT Examination (Accounts Assistant, Finance Department) Key in your Application ID and Date of Birth and submit

The JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout

Direct link to download JKSSB Accounts Assistant admit card 2023.