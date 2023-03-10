Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has declared the result of the Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO) (Generalist) prelims exam 2023. Candidates can check and download the result merit list from the official website licindia.in.

The LIC AAO Preliminary exam was conducted on February 17 and 20, 2023. The result includes the roll number and name of the shortlisted candidates.

The LIC AAO main exam is (tentatively) scheduled to be conducted on March 18. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 Assistant Administrative Officers posts.

Steps to check LIC AAO prelims result 2023:

Visit the official website licindia.in On the homepage, click on “Career—Recruitment of AAO(Generalist)-2023” Click on the result link The LIC AAO prelims result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Selection Procedure

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Mains exam and the interview round.