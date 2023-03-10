The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the result of the Probationary Officer Main examination 2022. Candidates can check their results online at the SBI’s career portal sbi.co.in/web/careers.

The SBI PO Main exam 2022 was held on January 30. The SBI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1673 Probationary Officers posts.

Qualified candidates will appear for the Phase-III Psychometric Test i.e., interview and group exercises this month.

Steps to check SBI PO Mains result 2022:

Visit the career page at sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings Click on ‘Result link’ under Probationary Officer section The SBI PO Mains result merit list will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check SBI PO Mains result 2022.