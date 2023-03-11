Anna University, Chennai has released the admit card for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2023) today, March 11. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website tancet.annauniv.edu.

The TANCET 2023 examination for MCA and MBA will be conducted on March 25 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 4.30 PM, respectively.

Steps to download TANCET 2023 admit card

Visit official website tancet.annauniv.edu Click on the Admit Card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

TANCET 2023 will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA degree Programmes for the academic year 2023-2024 offered at University Departments, Constituent colleges of Anna University, Annamalai University, Government and Government Aided Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges) and Self-Financing Colleges (Engineering, Arts and Science Colleges including stand-alone Institutions) in Tamil Nadu.

