University Grants Commission (UGC) has deferred the online application deadline for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 30, 2023.

Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 1 to 3, 2023. Earlier, the application deadline was March 12.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2023.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Application Fee No. of subjects General (UR) (OBC)- (NCL) / EWS SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender Centres outside India Up to 03 subjects Rs 750 Rs 700 Rs 650 Rs 3750 Up to 07 Subjects Rs 1500 Rs 1400 Rs 1300 Rs 7500 Up to 10 Subjects Rs 1750 Rs 1650 Rs 1550 Rs 11,000

Steps to apply for CUET UG 2023

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in On the homepage, click on the register button Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Download form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.