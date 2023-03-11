CUET UG 2023 registration deadline deferred till March 30; apply now at cuet.samarth.ac.in
Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 30.
University Grants Commission (UGC) has deferred the online application deadline for the Common University Entrance Tests or CUET UG 2023 for admissions to undergraduate programmes into Central Universities and other participating Universities/ Institutions/ Organizations/ Autonomous Colleges. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in till March 30, 2023.
Candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 1 to 3, 2023. Earlier, the application deadline was March 12.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted from May 21 to 31, 2023. CUET UG 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The CUET (UG) - 2023 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.
The admit card will be released in the second week of May 2023.
Here’s the official notification.
Eligibility Criteria
For appearing in the CUET (UG) - 2023, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12 /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2023 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) - 2023 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria (if any) of the University / Institution / Organization in which they are desirous of taking admission.
Application Fee
|No. of subjects
|General (UR)
|(OBC)- (NCL) / EWS
|SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender
|Centres outside India
|Up to 03 subjects
|Rs 750
|Rs 700
|Rs 650
|Rs 3750
|Up to 07 Subjects
|Rs 1500
|Rs 1400
|Rs 1300
|Rs 7500
|Up to 10 Subjects
|Rs 1750
|Rs 1650
|Rs 1550
|Rs 11,000
Steps to apply for CUET UG 2023
- Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in
- On the homepage, click on the register button
- Register and proceed with the application process
- Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form
- Download form and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.