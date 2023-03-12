Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has released the admit card for the post of Staff Nurse. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website sgpgims.org.in.

The SGPGIMS Staff Nurse exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 22. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1974 Staff Nurse posts.

Steps to download SGPGIMS Staff Nurse admit card 2023

Visit the official website sgpgims.org.in On the homepage, click on Staff Nurse admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download SGPGIMS Staff Nurse admit card 2023.