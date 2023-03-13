The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to various posts of Joint Director, Horticulture Specialist, Marketing Officer and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website upsconline.nic.in till March 30, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 35 vacancies.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, vacancy details, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC recruitment 2023:

Visit UPSC recruitment website upsconline.nic.in Click on the link “One-time registration (OTR)” and create a registration profile

Apply for the post and fill in the details Upload documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.