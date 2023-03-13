The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will today, March 13, release the final answer key of the National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2023 for admission to its MA programmes. Once released, candidates will be able to download the final answer key from the official website admissions.tiss.edu.

The provisional answer key was released on March 3 and the objections were invited till March 8, 2023. TISSNET 2023 was conducted on February 25 in computer-based test mode at different centres across the country. The time of the test will be from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM.

Steps to download TISSNET 2023

Visit TISS admissions website admissions.tiss.edu Click on TISSNET 2023 final answer key link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the final answer key Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.