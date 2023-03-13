The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur will release the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) on March 16, 2023. Eligible candidates will be able to download their results from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. The score card will be available to download from March 21, 2023.

Earlier, GATE 2023 provisional answer key was released and objections were invited till February 25, 2023. GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur.

Steps to download GATE result 2023

Visit the official website gate.iitk.ac.in On the homepage, go to Candidate Login Key in your Enrollment ID / Email Address and password and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference



For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.