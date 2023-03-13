The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the online application proces for the CSIR UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 examination. Candidates will be able to apply for the examination on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in till April 10 upto 5.00 PM. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application forms from April 12 to 18.

The Joint CSIR-UGC NET December-2022 / June-2023 will be conducted in CBT mode on June 6, 7 and 8 for a duration of 3 hours. The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully.

Eligibility criteria

Age: JRF: Maximum 28 years as on July 1, 2022. Lectureship (LS)/ Assistant Professor: No upper age limit.

Educational Qualifications: M.Sc. or equivalent degree/ Integrated BS-MS/ BS-4 years/ BE/ B. Tech/ B. Pharma/ MBBS with at least 55%.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1100, whereas Rs 550 is applicable to candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL category. The application fee for SC/ST/Third gender is Rs 275 and PWD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET 2023:

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CSIR NET December 2022 – June 2023 Registration”

Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

