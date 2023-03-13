The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the online application correction window today for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 1 or JEE Main 2023 Session 2. Registered candidates will be able to make changes to their application forms at jeemain.nta.nic.in till March 14 upto 9.00 PM.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will be conducted from April 6 to 12 (Reserve dates – 13, 15 April 2023). The exam will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s JEE Main 2023 correction window notice.

Steps to make changes JEE Main application form:

