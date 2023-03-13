The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the result of the NEET MDS 2023. Candidates can check their results online from the official website natboard.edu.in.

The Board conducted the NEET MDS 2023 exam on March 1 on a Computer-Based Platform at various test centers across the country. The result indicating the scores obtained by the candidates and their NEET MDS 2023 Rank has been released.

Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEETMDS 2023 can be downloaded from the NEET-MDS website on/after March 20, the notice said.

Steps to check NEET MDS result 2023:

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in Click on NEET MDS 2023 resukt link

On the PDF, click on the view result link The NEET MDS result will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to check NEET MDS 2023 result.