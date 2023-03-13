The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the result of the Air Force Common Admission Test or AFCAT 01/2023. Registered candidates can check their results online at the candidates’ login portal at the official website afcat.cdac.in.

The IAF AFCAT 01/2023 exam was held from February 24 to 26 to recruit commissioned officers in flying and ground duties for both technical and non-technical posts at IAF.

‘AFCAT 01/2023 Result has been declared and are available for viewing through individual login,” said the notice.

Steps to check IAF AFCAT result 2023:

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ On the homepage, click on “AFCAT 01/2023 - CYCLE” under Candidates Login tab Login using registered Email ID and Password The AFCAT result will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s the direct link to check AFCAT 1 result 2023.