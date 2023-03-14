Bank of Baroda will today, March 14, close the online application window for recruitment to the post of Acquisition Officers in Wealth Management Services on contract basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 500 Acquisition Officers post.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 years to 28 years as on February 1, 2023. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ Women candidates/ Persons with Disability (PWD) will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from GEN/ OBC /EWS category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

Direct link to apply for Acquisition Officers posts.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.