Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will soon commence the online application process for the Combined Entrance Examination (Assam CEE 2023). Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam at astu.ac.in till April 3, 2023.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 2.00 PM. Applicants will be able to download their admit cards 15 days prior to the examination. The result will be declared within 10 days of the conduct of the examination.

The applicants will have to pay the fee of Rs 1000.

Steps to apply for Assam CEE 2023

Visit the official website astu.ac.in On the homepage, click on Assam CEE 2023 registration link Fill up the form and submit Pay the fee through online payment facility which is available on the CEE 2023 login portal Take a printout of application form

The exam is conducted for admission into 1st semester of B.Tech Programmes in the Engineering Colleges of Assam, for the academic yesr 2023-24. The Combined Entrance Examination (CEE)-2023 shall be conducted by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU), Guwahati, for admission to Engineering Colleges of Assam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.