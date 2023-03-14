Today, March 14, is the last date to apply for recruitment to various posts under Wealth Management Services Department on Contract Basis. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bankofbaroda.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 46 vacancies.

Applicants can check the age limit, eligibility criteria, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ Women candidates/ Persons with Disability (PWD) will have to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from GEN/ OBC /EWS category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit BOB’s career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for Acquisition Officers posts

Click on the ‘Apply Now’ link Fill up the application form, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout

