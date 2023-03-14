Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination for the post of Drugs Inspector. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.opsc.gov.in.

The written examination is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023, from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon. The exam will be held in five zones — Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack and Sambalpur.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 47 vacancies for Drug Inspector (Group B) in the Odisha Drug Control Services.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on Drugs Inspector admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of Written Exam and Personality Test.

