PSSSB Veterinary Inspectors 2023 notification released; apply for 600+ posts today
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till March 27, 2023.
Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Veterinary Inspectors under Advertisement No. 17 of 2022. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in till March 27, 2023.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 644 Veterinary Inspectors vacancies, of which 223 posts are reserved for women applicants.
Steps to apply for Veterinary Inspectors
- Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
- Click on “Online Applications”
- Now click on the apply link for Advt No 17/2023
- Register and proceed with the application
- Upload the required documents and pay the fee
- Submit the form and take a printout
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.