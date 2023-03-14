The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) has released the hall ticket for the first and second-year March 2023 board exams. Students can download their AP Inter hall tickets from the official website bie.ap.gov.in.

The AP Inter 1st year theory exams will be held from March 15 to April 3 while AP Inter 2nd year exams will be from March 16 to April 4. The exams will be conducted in a single session every day: 9.00 AM to 12 noon.

The Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) is conducted by the BIE, Andhra Pradesh. Intermediate is a Two-Year course for students who completed Class 10 or have their SSC or CBSE or ICSE Class 10 certificate.

The practical exams will be conducted from April 15 to 25 and April 30 to May 10 in two sessions: 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Here’s AP Inter exam timetable March 2023.

Steps to download AP Inter hall ticket 2023:

Visit official website bie.ap.gov.in Click on the Intermediate Public Examination MARCH 2023 hall ticket link Enter Roll No./ First Year Hall-Ticket No./ SSC Hall ticket No, Date of Birth or Name and submit

The AP Inter hall ticket will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download AP Inter hall ticket 2023.