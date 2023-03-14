Assam State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) will release the physical test admit card today for various posts. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website slprbassam.in.

The Assam Police Physical Standard Test (PST) & Test Proficiency Test (TPT) for all posts will be conducted from March 20 onward. The venue details will be available on the admit card.

The Assam SLPRB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 587 Safai Karmachari posts and 110 vacancies including 52 posts of Cook.

Here’s Assam Police admit card notice.

Steps to download Assam Police admit card 2023: