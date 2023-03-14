Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Public examination hall ticket 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC exams will be conducted on April 3 to 18, 2023. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.

Direct link to AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet.

Steps to download AP SSC hall ticket 2023: