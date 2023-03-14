AP SSC hall ticket 2023 released at bse.ap.gov.in
Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Public examination hall ticket 2023.
Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh has released the AP SSC Public examination hall ticket 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website bse.ap.gov.in.
The AP SSC exams will be conducted on April 3 to 18, 2023. The test is scheduled to be held in single shift — 9.30 AM to 12.45 PM.
Direct link to AP SSC 2023 Date Sheet.
Steps to download AP SSC hall ticket 2023:
- Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on link for Hall Tickets for SSC Public Examination
- Key in your login details and submit
- The AP 10th hall ticket will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout for future reference.