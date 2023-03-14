Department of Atomic Energy has invited online applications for Fire Services Personnel and Technical Officers. Eligible candidates can apply online at the official website nfc.gov.in till April 10.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 124 vacancies.

Vacancy details:

Chief Fire Officer/A: 1

Technical Officer / C (Computers): 3

Deputy Chief Fire Officer/A: 2

Station Officer/A: 7

Sub-Officer/B: 28

Driver-cum-Pump Operator cum-Fireman/A (DPOF/A): 83

Candidates should go through the official notification for details regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, etc.

Here’s Department of Atomic Energy recruitment 2023 notification.

Application fee

The application fee is Rs 500 for Group A posts, Rs 200 for Group B and Rs 100 for Group C.

Steps to apply for Department of Atomic Energy recruitment:

Visit official website nfc.gov.in Go to Recruitment and click on apply link for Advertisement No. NFC/01/2023 Complete registration and apply for desired post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Department of Atomic Energy recruitment 2023.