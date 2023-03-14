Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the final result of the Librarian Grade-III 2022 and Jr.Instructor (WC&S) 2018 exams. Candidates can check and download the final merit list from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Librarian Grade III and Junior Instructor (WC&S) exams were held in September last year.

The RSMSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 460 Librarian posts in the Rajasthan Education Department.

Steps to check RSMSSB Librarian, Jr Instructor results:

Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on “News Notifications” Click on the Final Recommendation link for relevant post

The RSMSSB Librarian final result will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Direct link to RSMSSB Junior Instructor 2018 final result.

Direct link to RSMSSB Librarian Grade 3 final result 2022.