The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2023). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result online at the official website natboard.edu.in.

NEET PG 2023 was conducted on March 5 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma Courses for the academic year 2023-24.

The NEET PG result document contains the roll number and marks scored (out of 800) of all candidates who took the entrance test. Individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2023 can be downloaded from the website nbe.edu.in from March 25 onwards.

Here’s NEET PG 2023 result notice.

The result of NEET-PG 2023 has been announced today!



Congrats to all students declared qualified in results.



NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams & declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!



https://t.co/7rZshIOr3p — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) March 14, 2023

Here’s how to check NEET PG result 2023:

Visit official website natboard.edu.in Click on ‘Result of NEET-PG 2023 result’ link The result notice will appear on screen Click on the view result link The NEET PG result will appear on screen Download and check by searching (Ctrl+F) your roll number.

Here’s direct link to download NEET PG 2023 result rank list.