Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has released the result of the Food Safety Officer exam 2022. Candidates can the results online at the official website mrb.tn.gov.in.

The TN MRB FSO exam 2022 was held in Computer Based Exam mode on October 20 last year and the answer keys were released on November 4. The Board has now released the list of candidates selected provisionally for appointment. The list includes the name and Roll No of the selected candidates.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 131 FSO vacancies. The Appointment and posting order will be issued by the Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Administration Department, Chennai separately.

Steps to download MRB FSO result 2022:

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in Go to Results Click on the ‘Provisional Selection List for the post of Food Safety Officer’ The MRB FSO result wwill appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to download TN MRB Food Saftey Officer result 2022.