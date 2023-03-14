Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the marksheet for J&K Combined Competitive Services Examination, 2021. Candidates can download their marksheets from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The JKPSC KAS PT/ viva-voce was held in December last year.

The marks of the candidates will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days, reads the notification.

Steps to download JKPSC KAS marksheet 2021:

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Marks Sheet for JK Combined Competitive Examination-2021”

Key in your Online Application Form Number, Date of Birth and submit

The JKPSC CCE marksheet will appear on screen, download Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JKPSC KAS marksheet 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 220 vacancies, of which 100 vacancies are for the post of Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service, 50 for J&K Police (G) Service, and 70 for J&K Accounts (G) Service.