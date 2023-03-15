RRB NTPC Level 3 DV2 schedule released; admit card from March 20
The 2nd round DV is scheduled to be conducted on March 24 and 27, 2023.
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification (round 2) schedule of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Pay Level-3 posts. Eligible candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in 4 days before the DV schedule.
The DV2 is scheduled to be conducted on March 24 and 27, 2023, at 9.30 AM. A total of 144 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.
“Candidates are advised to read the list of documents (Original) given in the e-call letter (back side/2nd page) which are required to be produced at the time of DV. Candidates are advised to bring one legible original valid & current photo ID proof. Venue of DV is Office of the Railway Recruitment Board, Near Railway Station (Panchkula Side), Railway Colony, Chandigarh -160002,” reads the notification.
Steps to download Level 3 DV2 schedule
- Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC Level 3 DV2 schedule link
- The DV2 schedule will appear on the screen
- Check and download the schedule
- Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to Level 3 DV 2 schedule.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.