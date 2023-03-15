Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the document verification (round 2) schedule of candidates provisionally shortlisted for Pay Level-3 posts. Eligible candidates will be able to download their e-admit cards from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in 4 days before the DV schedule.

The DV2 is scheduled to be conducted on March 24 and 27, 2023, at 9.30 AM. A total of 144 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

“Candidates are advised to read the list of documents (Original) given in the e-call letter (back side/2nd page) which are required to be produced at the time of DV. Candidates are advised to bring one legible original valid & current photo ID proof. Venue of DV is Office of the Railway Recruitment Board, Near Railway Station (Panchkula Side), Railway Colony, Chandigarh -160002,” reads the notification.

Steps to download Level 3 DV2 schedule

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on RRB NTPC Level 3 DV2 schedule link The DV2 schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Level 3 DV 2 schedule.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.