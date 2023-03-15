Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has deferred the examination for various posts of Librarian, TGT, PGT, and others. The board will release the revised schedule on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The name of the examination centre and date of examination and timing shall be mentioned in the E- Admit Card.

Earlier, the DSSSB exams were scheduled to be conducted on March 18, 19, 24, 25, and 26.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download DSSSB admit card 2022:

Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in Click on the admit card link for various posts Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

