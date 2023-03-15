The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has postponed several recruitment exams to be held between March 16 and April 5. Candidates can check the notice at the official website jkssb.nic.in.

“It is hereby notified that the Computer Based Examinations for various posts scheduled from 16th March, 2023 to 5th April, 2023 are hereby deferred till further intimation,” said the notice.

Among the exams postponed is the JKSSB Accounts Assistant exam scheduled from March 16 to April 1 in Computer Based Written Test (CBT) mode. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 972 posts of Accounts Assistant (Finance Department), UT Cadre advertised vide Advertisement Notification No 04 of 2020.

Moreover the exams for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under PWD department and Patwari under Revenue Department have also been postponed.

Here’s JKSSB exam postponement notice.