Bank of India has released the admit card for the Probationary Officers in Junior Management Grade Scale – I (JMGS I) exam 2023. Candidates can download their BOI PO admit cards from the official website bankofindia.co.in.

The Bank of India PO exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023. Candidates are advised to read the information handout carefully. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.

The BOI PO recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 500 Probationary Officer vacancies, which includes 350 Credit Officer in General Banking stream and 150 IT Officer in Specialist stream.

Steps to download Bank of India PO admit card 2023:

Visit the official website bankofindia.co.in Go to ‘Career’— ‘Download Call Letter’ Click on Probationary Officers in JMGS-I admit card link Login using Registration No / Roll No, date of birth Tje BOI PO admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BOI PO admit card 2023.

Selection Procedure

Selection will be through online test, GD and personal interview.