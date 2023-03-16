Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has begun accepting online applications for the Group 5 recruitment 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till March 29.

The MPPEB Group 5 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on June 16, in two shifts — 9.00 to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The MPPEB Group 5 recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 4792 vacancies, including 3054 fresh and 1738 backlog vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPEB Group 5 vacancy 2023 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit: 18-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Class 12 pass from a recognized board and a degree/diploma in relevant field.

Selection process

MPPEB will conduct a written exam and candidates will be shortlisted for document verification.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for MPPEB Group 5 recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in Go to the online form link Click on Group 5 application link and proceed with the registration Fill up the application form, upload documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for MPPEB Grop 5 vacancy 2023.