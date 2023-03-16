The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Delhi University non-teaching recruitment exam 2021. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in.

The DU non-teaching recruitment exam will be held from March 18 to 21. The MCQ Paper will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the Descriptive Paper (wherever applicable) shall be in pen-paper mode wherein the candidates will have to write the responses on answer scripts at the respective centre.

Here’s DU non-teaching recruitment exam schedule.

The City Intimation Slip has been released. The Admit Card would mention the Date, Time, Exam Centre, Instructions etc. for the Exam.

The DU recruitment drive is being done to fill 1,145 vacancies in 51 different non-teaching posts including Junior Assistant (236), Laboratory Attendant (152), Library Attendant (109), Stenographer (77), Engineering Attendant (52), among others at DU. NTA will be conducting the recruitment process on behalf of DU.

Steps to download NTA DU non-teaching admit card:

Visit the official website recruitment.nta.nic.in Go to ‘DU Recruitment Examination - 2021 for Non-Teaching Posts’ Click on admit card link

Login Through Application Number & Date of Birth The Delhi University admit card will appear on screen

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download NTA DU admit card 2023.