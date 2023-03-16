Madhya Pradesh Power Generating Company Limited (MPPCGL) has extended the online application deadline for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Accounts Officer, Junior Officer and others. Eligible candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in till March 23.

The MPPGCL recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 453 vacancies. Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale, selection process and others available in the notification below:

Here’s MPPGCL recruitment 2023 notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination/ computer based test and document verification. The exam will be held in six cities — Bhopal, Jabalpur, Indore, Satna, Ujjain and Gwalior.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC (Non Creamy Layer)/EWS/PWD category.

Steps to apply for MPPGCL recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website www.mppgcl.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Career tab Click on the application link under “RECRUITMENT ON VARIOUS CADRES IN STATE POWER SECTOR COMPANIES OF M.P. - (2022-23)” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Take a printout for future reference

