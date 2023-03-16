The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the admit card for Nursing Officer exam 2023. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website osssc.gov.in.

The OSSSC Nursing Officer written exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 19, 2023, from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 7483 Nursing Officer posts in 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The pay scale is Rs 29,200-92300.

Here’s OSSSC Nursing Officer exam date 2023 notice.

Steps to download OSSSC Nursing Officer admit card 2023:

Visit the official website osssc.gov.in Go to Login and log in using Username and password Click on Nursing Officer admit card link Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the written exam. The exam will consist 100 questions of 1 mark each. The test will be held for the duration of 2 hours. More details in the notification.