Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Ayurvedic Medical Officer (AMO) screening test. Candidates can check and download their answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till March 23. Applicants can submit their suggestions to the Commission in person, by post, or through courier within seven days of the release of the answer key.

The HPPSC Ayurvedic Medical Officer written exam was conducted on March 12, 2023, at three examination centres i.e. Shimla, Mandi and Dharamshala. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 168 AMO vacancies.

Steps to download HPPSC AMO answer key 2023

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key to the post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer, Screening Test held on 12.03.2023”

The HPPSC AMO answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key.

Direct link to HPPSC AMO answer key 2023.