The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has announced the result of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE 2023) today. Candidates can check and download their results from the official website gate.iitk.ac.in. The score card will be available to download from March 21.

GATE 2023 was conducted on February 4, 5, 11, and 12 by IIT Kanpur. The provisional answer key was released and objections were invited till February 25.

Steps to download GATE result 2023: