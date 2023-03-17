Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Constable (Technical and Tradesmen) (Male/Female)-2023. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website crpf.gov.in from March 27 onwards.

The last date to pay the fee and submit the form is April 25, 2023. The computer-based test is tentatively scheduled to be conducted from July 1 to 13 and the admit card will be released between June 20 to 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 9212 posts, of which 9105 vacancies are for male candidates and 107 posts are for Female candidates.

Applicants can check the age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The examination fees for male candidates of General, EWS and OBC category is Rs 100. Candidates belonging to SC/ST, Female (all categories) candidates and Ex-servicemen are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of CBT, PST/PET, Trade Test, Documents verification and Medical Examination (DME/RME).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.