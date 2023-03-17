The National Institute of Design (NID) has released the result of Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims examination 2023 conducted for the Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) Programmes. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website admissions.nid.edu.

The Preliminary examination was conducted on January 8, 2023.

DAT is conducted for admissions to the Bachelor of Design (B.Des) / Master of Design (M.Des) programmes offered at NID campuses across the nation.

Steps to download NID DAT BDes 2023 result

Visit the official website admissions.nid.edu On the homepage, click on “B.Des DAT Prelims 2023 Result”

Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NID DATE BDes 2023 result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.