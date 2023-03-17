Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Dhanbad will soon close the online application window for recruitment to various posts in Home Guards (Rural & Urban). Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at dhanbad.nic.in.

The Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment drive is being conducted for 1478 posts including 638 in Rural and 840 in the Urban cadre.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 19-40 years as on January 1, 2023.

Educational Qualification: For rural areas, candidates who want to apply for the posts should be Class 7 pass and for urban areas, candidates who want to apply for the post should be Class 10 pass.

Fee exam

The application fee is Rs 100.

Steps to apply for Home Guard posts

Visit official site of Dhanbad.nic.in Go to ‘Notices’ – ‘Recruitment’ Click on apply online link for Home Guards (Rural & Urban) Register to create profile and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The selection process will involve physical tests, Hindi exam and a technical exam.