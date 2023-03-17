Today is the last day to apply online for the post of Assistant Teacher at the Delhi Cantonment Board. Interested candidates can apply for the post through the official website delhi.cantt.gov.in.

The Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts of Assistant Teachers. The pay level is 6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400).

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: 21 to 30 years as on March 17, 2023.

Educational Qualification: Graduate with B.ED. or Senior Secondary with Diploma in Elementary Education. Pass in CTET conducted by CBSE.

Here’s Delhi Cantonment Board recruitment 2023 notification.

Application Fees

The application fee is Rs 500 for general, EWS and OBC candidates.

Selection process

The Board will conduct a written test.

Steps to apply for Delhi Cantt Board recruitment 2023:

Visit official website delhi.cantt.gov.in Go to ‘Information’ – ‘Recruitment’ Click on apply link for Assistant Teacher and click on apply now button Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit application Download form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Delhi Cantt assistant teacher vacancy 2023.