Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result of the UP Judicial Service Civil Judge (Junior Division) Preliminary Examination 2022. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The UPPSC Civil Judge prelim exam was conducted on February 12, 2023, in 5 districts. The answer keys were released on February 14.

The exam was attended by 50,837 candidates and of which 3,145 cleared the prelims to be eligible for the Main exam. The UPPPSC Civil Judge Main exam is scheduled on March 23, 24, and 25.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 Civil Judge vacancies.

Steps to check UP Judiciary result 2022:



Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Go to Whats New section Click on Civil Judge result link The UPPSC Civil Judge prelims result will appear on the screen

Download and check by searching toll number Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check UPPSC Judiciary result 2023.