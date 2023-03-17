Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the exam city details for the Navik (General Duty) and Navik (Domestic Branch) CGEPT 02/2023 exam. Candidates can check their ICG Navik exam city at the portal joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

“Admit Card will be available for download through Candidate’s login 72 to 48 hours before the date of exam. The same would also be mailed on the registered E-mail ID of the candidate,” said the notice.

The ICG Navik recruitment drive aims to fill 255 vacancies, of which 225 vacancies are for the post of Navik (General Duty) and 30 for Navik (Domestic Branch).

The Stage-I written exam will be held at the end of March 2023, followed by the Stage 2 Physical Fitness Test in mid/end May 23 and Stage 3 Document Verification and Final Medicals in early/ mid September.

Steps to apply for Indian Coast Guard Navik exam city:



Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Go to ‘Join ICG as Enrolled Personnel (CGEPT)’ and click on Exam Date link

Login using email ID and password The ICG Navik exam city slip will appear on screen Download and check.

Here’s direct ink to download ICG Navik exam city.