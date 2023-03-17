Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under joint cadre of Public Works Roads Department [PWRD] and Public Works (Building & National Highway) Department [PW(B&NH)D]. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website apsc.nic.in from March 21. The last date to apply for the posts is April 20, 2023.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 73 Junior Engineer posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2023. Upper age relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: Candidate must have a Diploma in Civil Engineering/Civil Engineering and Planning from any technical institute recognized by the Government. More details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 297.20, whereas Rs 197.20 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC/MOBC. The candidates from BPL and PwBD category will have to pay the fee of Rs 47.20.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.