Odisha Police State Selection Board (OPSSB) has released the result for the post of Constables (Civil) in different districts and establishments. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website odishapolice.gov.in.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the Physical Measurement and Physical Efficiency Test. The written examination was conducted on February 26 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon.

The Odisha Police recruitment drive is being conducted for 4790 posts of Constable (Civil). The scale of pay of Constables is Level -05 (Rs 21,700 – 69,100).

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com On the homepage, click on district wise result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Procedure

The recruitment examination shall consist of the following stages: OMR Based Written Examination, Physical Standards and Physical Efficiency Test, Driving Test (Optional) and Medical Exam. There will not be any viva-voce Test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.